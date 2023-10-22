Extensive consultation completed to open Keta Lagoon floodgate – Keta MCE

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta in the Volta Region has stated that the three Assemblies along the coastal belt have completed extensive consultations to open the Keta lagoon floodgate and Sand bar sited at Azizadzi on Saturday.



This, according to him, would allow free flow of the lagoon into the sea to mitigate the devastating flood incidents in the area.



Mr Gemagah, at a press conference held on Friday to address the ongoing flood situations in Keta, Ketu South, and Anloga Districts, said all the necessary consultations with stakeholders were conducted.



“We consulted traditional authorities, renowned engineers, and others to open the lagoon into the sea,” he said.



He explained that the urgency of the situation was crucial and needed immediate action to address the current situation to prevent any destruction to the major road linking the three Districts as well as other communities, and national assets located in the area.



“On October 19, a total of 24 communities within Keta were affected by the floods and 19 Basic schools with a total population of 9,803 pupils, were displaced.”



Mr Gemegah also said that the consultations revealed that the Keta lagoon has currently risen to the height of 1.382 metres as compared to that of 0.592 of the sea.



He urged the communities to do away with all forms of fears and support them to carry out the exercise to create easy flow of the lagoon into the sea without any damage to the communities.



Mr Gemegah added that work would begin on Saturday, October 21 to open the lagoon into the sea.



The occasion was attended by Mr Maxwell Lugudor, Ketu South MCE, Mr Seth Yormewu, DCE for Anloga, Chiefs, Heads of Institutions, and others.