Extend university admission fee-payment deadlines, times are hard – Edem Agbana pleads

Politics of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: Eric Edem Agbana, Contributor

A vociferous youth activist and former SRC President of the University of Ghana, Eric Edem Agbana, is calling on the management of the various universities to gracefully extend the deadline for the payment of fees, especially for the freshly admitted students.



According to Mr. Agbana, many parents and students are struggling to raise the fees to meet the tight deadlines hence the plea for the intervention of the Ministry of education and the various stakeholders in giving suffering parents, some more time to gather the needed monies to pay.



He is of the view that times are hard and generally the yuletide period comes with heavy financial burdens.



“I have been a member of University council before, I have served on committees and boards of the University of Ghana and undoubtedly, the institutions need the money to run efficiently. However, I believe a two to four weeks extension won’t cause any havoc to the schools.”



He called on all stakeholders to take the issue up to prevent excellent but poor students from forfeiting their admissions because of the lack of funds.



Mr. Edem Agbana, who is also the deputy national youth organiser of the NDC has been very consistent in calling for a better funding regime for tertiary education in Ghana.