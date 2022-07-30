Extend SIM card reregistration till queue ends – Kofi Bentil advocates

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called on Ghanaian authorities to reconsider the July 31 deadline for the reregistration of SIM cards.



Citing long queues at various registration centres across the country, he said the current system deployed has been poorly designed and inefficient.



He wants the queue situation addressed while halting the deadline given.



“It’s NOT that people don’t want to register Sims. the system is poorly designed and inefficient. There’s been long queues at centres for Months now. EXTEND IT TILL THE QUEUES END!! Then you’ll know who is refusing to register,” Kofi Bentil wrote on his Facebook page.



With less than 48 hours to go, Ghanaians are racing against time to reregister their SIM card(s) with Ghana Card only to avoid the deactivation of the SIM cards.



Amid the race against time, many including the minority in Parliament have called for an extension of the deadline because a large section of the public does not have the Ghana card.



The government particularly the Communications Ministry has come under a barrage of criticisms following the insistence of the sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, that there will no extension of the deadline upon its expiration.



Meanwhile, she is billed to address a press conference on Sunday, July 31 at 12.00 pm on the topic “connectivity and access in a secured environment”.



Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is expected to use the opportunity to address the July 31 deadline issue.



