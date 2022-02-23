Extend SIM card registration to end of the year – NIA to gov’t

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Director of Administration at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Cecilia Erzuah, says government must extend the SIM card registration exercise to the end of the year.



She says there is too much pressure on Ghanaians due to the short period for the registration exercise.



Interacting with the Minority members on the Communication Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 22 at the NIA headquarters in Accra, Cecilia Erzuah told the opposition lawmakers who were on a fact finding mission ahead of the planned appearance of the Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Professor Ken Attafuah before parliament on Wednesday, that “a lot of people haven’t received their cards, there are people did double, triple registration and the system has arrested their cards.



“All these cards have to be released otherwise all these people will lose their SIM.”



She added that “I think they should extend to the end of the year. What is the rush for?



“They should extend to the end of the year so that people can register for their cards. They are putting unnecessary pressure on Ghanaians.”