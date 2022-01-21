Explosion at Kaase as fuel tanker goes up in flames

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Fuel tanker involved in accident at Kaase



Fire disaster at Kaase follows Bogoso explosion



Several dead with multiple injuries recorded at Apiate after explosion





Barely 24 hours after an explosion incident was recorded at Apiate in the Western Region, another explosion incident is said to have been recorded at Kaase in the Ashanti Region.



According to multiple reports, the incident is a result of a fuel tanker catching fire while enroute for a delivery.



It is not yet known what caused the fire or if any casualties have emerged from the incident. However videos shared on social media indicate that the tanker burned completely with the fire extending to places nearby.



Some of the videos show members of the Kaase community making effort to stop the spread of the fire including pilling sand on the fuel tanker which had leaked and was extending away from the accident scene.



The incident comes just a day after a vehicle carrying mining explosives was involved in an accident leading to several deaths and injuries.



An accident involving the transport vehicle, a tricycle and a motorbike led to a fire situation which caused the explosion.



So far, some 13 deaths have been recorded with several others said to have suffered various degrees of injuries.



