Explosion: Kwesi Ofori spoke too early – Bonaa

A Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, rushed to speak to the media on the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region on Thursday, January 20.



Dr. Bonaa said on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, January 5 with host Alfred Ocansey that the Police jumped ahead of themselves.



“The police jumped ahead of themselves and even declared the place a crime scene that has not even been cordoned off. This is the same place we allowed the Vice President to go, it could have been disastrous,” he said.





He added “It is disappointing that ACP Kwesi Ofori spoke too early. He gave out too much information and it looks like he was not guided believing that all others will endorse what he said.





Following the accident, ACP Kwesi Ofori said among other things that the driver of the truck carrying the explosives saved pupils from dying by rushing to inform the school authorities about the danger.



He told journalists on Friday, January 21 that upon receiving the news from the driver, the school authorities whisked the children away to a much safer location for protection.



Asked about the whereabouts of the driver, he answered “Let me use this opportunity to also state that the truck driver is in good hands. The gentleman who was on the motorbike is also responding to treatment and for the driver, knowing what he was carrying, was of help to the community here.



He quickly rushed to the school, informed the teachers about the danger that at the time was to come and the children have quickly whisked away from this area to safer ground.





“He also announced to most community members to move out including the motor rider. But unfortunately, looking at the radius of the explosion the 13 died and the 36 who are on admission also sustained injuries and 96 with all manner of cuts were treated and discharged.”



ACP Kwesi Ofori further stated that the number of people who have died so far from the explosion at Apiate is thirteen contrary to the seventeen figure put out earlier.



He said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such, they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”