Exploit mineral resources in North East to the benefit of all - Chiefs appeal to government

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional area and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Sheriga, has appealed to government through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor to take a critical look at the North East Region which is endowed with lots of Natural Resources, especially limestone deposits and establish a cement factory in the area.



According to the Nayiri, the establishment of a cement factory to Mine the natural Resources and its finished product will go a long way to improve the standard of living of the people and benefit Ghanaians in general.



The move, he further stated will not only fulfill the pledge of one District, One factory, but also provide job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the region and beyond.



The overland stated this when Samuel A. Jinapor and his entourage met the North East Regional House of Chiefs at Nalerigu on Tuesday 5th October, 2021.



The overlord also called for speedy intervention in arresting the wanton depletion of the forest reserves in the area and the country at large. He added " just as we thought we are winning the fight against this menace, it was in the news just yesterday that another group of illegal miners had resurface in the Western Region". I must commend you for the swift intervention in arresting the perpetrators.



Since your assumption of office, you together with your lieutenants with the blessing by the President of the Republic have " taken the bull by the horn to curb the illegal mining menace and the depletion of the forest reserve", he maintained.



On his part, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor called on the Regional House of Chiefs to help halt the harvesting of wood and deforestation especially when it comes to endangered species such as Rosewood.



He assured that government will do all it can to assist them and called for closer collaboration between the chiefs, the Regional Coordinating Council and the central government to protect the natural resources of the country.



Hon. Jinapor expressed his appreciation to the Nayiri and the House of Chiefs for the meeting, stressing that efforts will be made to support the chiefs to manage and protect the natural resources for the betterment of " our country particularly when it comes to matters relating to Lands, Forestry and Mines" he opined.



The Hon. Minister also used the occasion to visit the tree planted by the Nayiri during the June 11th Greening Ghana Day and called on Ghanaians to nurture the trees planted to maturity.



