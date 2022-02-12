Explainer: Why Assin North MP’s 1st term in Parliament is in jeopardy

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

The Assin North Member MP, James Gyakye Quayson is in double trouble.



He risks losing his seat as a first time MP and being jailed at the same time, as criminal summons have been issued against him in addition to a pending civil matter.



This potentially could have dire implications on the NDC minority in Parliament who are banging on the strength of their numbers to hold the Akufo-Addo-led government accountable.



