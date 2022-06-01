Expel UK High Commissioner for interfering in Ghana’s internal affairs – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Solomon Owusu, has called on the government to expel the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson for unnecessarily interfering in Ghana’s internal affairs.



According to him, the High Commissioner does not have the interest of Ghana at heart hence she does not deserve to be in the country.



His comment comes after Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare lashed out at the British High Commissioner for unnecessarily interfering in “the internal affairs” of her host country.



Thompson had initially raised concerns on social media over the arrest of the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for traffic offenses.



“Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…” the diplomat tweeted a week ago.



In a four-page response to the British senior officer in Ghana, Dampare said the tweet violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 “which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the international affairs of their host country.”



Commenting on the issue on Kasapa 102.5FM /Agoo TV Wednesday, Mr. Solomon Owusu said the High Commissioner must shut up over Ghana’s internal issues and rather ensure that her outfit refunds money received from visa applicants who they refuse visas.



“This woman is staying in Ghana taking our visa fees, and the Embassy is stealing from Ghanaians who want to travel to Britain. What I am expecting from her as the British High Commissioner to Ghana is to return the visa application fees of persons who are denied visas and not this kind of unseriousness. The Embassy takes so much money from thousands of Ghanaians yet denies them visas, that is stealing from Ghanaians and we don’t have to watch on as a country.



“Why is she selective in commenting on those who have been arrested for committing offenses or crimes. What is her motive for commenting on Oliver Baker Vormawor’s arrest? This woman is not fit to stay in Ghana and must be recalled back to the UK.”