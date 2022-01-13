Expect a very peaceful Parliament In 2022 - NPP MP

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: wontumionline.com

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Hon. Collins Adumako Mensah has told Ghanaians to expect a peaceful parliament in 2022 after series of brawls in 2021.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, the MP apologized to Ghanaians for the wayward reactions of MPs during debates in Parliament.



“Expect a very peaceful parliament. Everywhere I go, I apologize for our actions. It shouldn’t have happened that way. We are noble men and women but what happened wasn’t”, he said.



