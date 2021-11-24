Expect a tractor and bigger house for the next Nagbegu dance competition - DJ Parara

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fresh from having organised a hugely successful Season Five of the Gbewaa Zulya Nagbegu Dance Competition, organisers of the traditional dance reality show are already thinking of going a step further especially in terms of prizes for winners from next year.



This year’s competition climaxed over the weekend at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium with a contestant from Yendi, Mohammed Awal, known popularly as Doctor, emerging victor to claim the ultimate prize of a one-bedroom house and a week trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



Ace broadcaster, Mohammed Abubakari Naporo, known in Showbiz as Dj Parara, who owns Parara entertainment, the organisers of the reality show has said patrons and contestants for next season’s competition should expect a bigger house and tractor as among the prizes to be claimed by top performers.



He told reporters during a ceremony to handover the one-bedroom house to the winner that even as the dust settled on this year’s event, his team is already at the drawing board to discuss what did not go right and ways to have them improved before the season six of the reality show created to showcase the history, rich culture and dance of three main Gbewaa descendant ethnic groups[Mamprusis, Dagombas and Nanumbas] in Northern Ghana comes.



DJ Parara disclosed he did not anticipate the competition was going to be this successful as he expressed gratitude to the Overlords of Mamprugu and Dagbang as well as the regent of the Nanung Kingdom for their enormous support.



The seasoned broadcaster also reserved praises for the judges of the competition, the contestants and patrons as well as TV networks that aired the reality show and made it possible for viewers to follow and to also vote for their favourite contestants.



DJ Parara reserved special praise for the Minister of Agriculture and New Patriotic Party’s Presidential candidate hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie. He revealed that the minister magnanimously donated a brand new motorbike which was given as a consolation prize to one of the participants and has pledged to donate a brand new tractor next year as his support to advance the reality show.



