Expect MMDCEs list within a week after President’s return from Germany – John Boadu

Politics of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu, has appealed to members of the party and the general public to exercise patience as the list of MMDCEs will soon be released.



In a one-on-one interview with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Adom TV’s Badwam show, the General Secretary assured Ghanaians who have been asking about the list of MMDCEs to expect it after the return of the President from his Germany trip.



“The list of MMDCEs will be released within a week after President Akufo-Addo’s return from his Germany trip. I can tell you that it will not take more than a week for the list to be released after his return on August 28, 2021,” Mr. Boadu indicated.



He also intimidated that but for him, MMDCEs should have been elected by the electorate as the President had wanted but for the last-minute betrayal of the opposition NDC.



Many Ghanaians have been asking questions about the delay in the release of the MMDCEs by the President.



Mr. John Boadu, by this statement, puts the anxieties of the general public to rest with this assurance that the President, within a week after his return home, will have the list announced.