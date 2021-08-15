Expanding Boundaries International boots STEAM education in rural Ghana

Regional News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: Araphat Dimah, Contributor

A United States-based organization, Expanding Boundaries International (EBI) together with some local partners, Rural Smile Foundation and Richard Akoto is boosting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, STEAM education in rural areas of Ghana.



It aims to provide access and opportunities to children in deprived communities worldwide.



According to the organization “our goal is to empower students in Africa and inner-cities in America to appreciate and tune their mindset towards pursuing careers in the STEAM sector and solve complex problems of the world, especially that of their local communities”.



It added that “our team understands that students from deprived communities do not have the luxury of connecting to science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and mathematics opportunities. The lack, therefore, affects the creativity of the student. Our goal is to empower the creativity in them - one student at a time”.



Expanding Boundaries International, for the past three years, has been operating in Ejura/Sekyedumase in the Ashanti region.



The operation was initially intended to move the students for a two-week camp in the United States of America; however, “due to financial difficulties and the COVID-19 Pandemic, things had to be reevaluated”.



But the organization said amidst the challenges, it together with its partners had to alter their plans to purchase internet data, webcams and microphone headphones for each participant for virtual engagements to carry out all planned activities.



After several virtual sessions with the beneficiaries in Ejura/ Sekyedumase, the team paid a visit to the area for physical engagements with them.



The team, on Monday, 28th June 2021, met with students of Rural Smile Foundation, Betenase JHS, Ejura RC JHS, teachers, and volunteers to officially engage with them, which was characterized by series of STEAM related activities on the theme “Critical Thinking and Team building”.



The organization said its goal “is to enlighten our explorers to always look at alternative solutions based on critical thinking”.



The beneficiaries were later engaged on building batteries, solar-panels, and wind-powered operated cars, aimed at equipping them with exploration skills. In groups of five (5), the explorers (affectionately called) worked together, allowing them to pick team leads, following instructions, and building communication skills for group work.



In addition, a career mentoring session was also held to expose the students to the many careers in STEAM. They were offered the opportunity to connect with professionals working in Ghana and overseas who shared their career journey in STEAM to them.



The beneficiaries also embarked on a field trip to Kumasi Technical University to familiarize themselves with professors at the Electrical /Electronic Engineering Department to learn what it takes to pursue Engineering.



The camp ended with a community health screening in Ejura administered by the OKB Hope Foundation. Community members were screened and educated on diabetes and hypertension illnesses.