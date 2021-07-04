Expand Adjen Kotoku onion market – Chairman to govt

Regional News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The chairman of the Onion Sellers and Importers Cooperative Society, Alhaji Massawudu Salisu has called on the Government to expand the Adjen Kotoku Onion market for them.



According to him, the space created for them to market their wares is very small and cannot contain all the onion sellers.



“The land is small and cannot contain all of the trader and therefore a lot of the sellers wouldn’t be able to get a place to sell their product,” he said.



The onion sellers who were plying their trade at Agbogbloshie have been re-located to the Adjen Kotoku town, near Amasaman.



The traders who have also moved to the location are however lamenting that the space is not enough to contain all the traders.



Alhaji Massawudu Salisu added that the pressure is going to be more in Adjen Kotoku Onion market since it is going to be the Centre for marketing onions in Accra.



He told Angel News’ Mubarak Yakubu that although they are not happy with their relocation, they still had to comply because it’s a government initiative which they can’t do anything about.



Alhaji Salisu further pleaded with the government to make do with its promise to expand the place as he promised because the work done at Adjen Kotoku Onion market is just sixty percent.



