Exodus: Lack of speciality institutions pushing doctors out – Nsiah Asare

Health News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare, has stated that the exodus of doctors from the country is not primarily due to issues of remuneration.



Instead, he emphasised that many doctors who choose to leave after completing their training do so because they aspire to become specialists.



Dr Nsiah Asare highlighted the availability of numerous specialized institutions that could train these young doctors who desire to specialize.



He refuted the notion that doctors are leaving solely due to inadequate compensation during an interview on The Probe on Sunday, July 2, 2023, aired on Joy News Channel in Accra.



According to him, the lack of local specialist training opportunities acts as a discouragement for young doctors.



Drawing from his personal experience, Dr Nsiah Asare empathised with the challenges faced by medical officers, showing that he understands their aspirations