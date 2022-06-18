Exiting National Cathedral Board not enough, return Capital Bank cash – Arthur K tells Otabil

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Arthur Kennedy has charged the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil, to return some funds he took from Bank of Ghana to support his bank.



Reports state that the revered theologian has exited the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral after the Akufo-Addo government was accused by the Minority of illegally using state funds to support the project.



Although the renowned preacher has not come public about exiting the board of the controversial project, however, checks on the National Cathedral’s website on Wednesday, June 15, confirmed he is no longer part of the Trustees



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power FM, Dr Kennedy asked if Otabil had returned the funds to the state before resigning.



“I hope he gave back the money he took from the Bank of Ghana before resigning,” he said.



When he was asked to explain the particular funds, the NPP stalwart quizzed, “Mugabe are you a journalist? Come on. Didn’t his bank go for money from Bank of Ghana to help them save the bank?”



When asked if it was the capital Bank, Dr. Kennedy answered "of course”



“As a respected public elder, he should account for it even if the law will do nothing about it. His morals and ethics require that he does something about it in terms of accounting,” he advised.



Resignation



The exit of the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) from the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral came to the public over the weekend.



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had earlier revealed the news of Otabil’s exit on Sunday, June 12 on JoyNews.



Mr Ablakwa alleged that the desertion by the theologian is due to the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government with respect to the project.



He put out documents showing that an amount of ¢200 million has been dished out for the construction of the project without recourse to parliamentary processes or strict public procurement practices.



“There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one eminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.



“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” he told host Emefa Apawu.



In recent times, the lawmaker has accused the government of siphoning public funds to facilitate a project it



Ofori-Atta



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said a small portion of the national purse is to fund the project.



“Government has spent about GH¢ 30 billion in terms of our expenditure, I think this year, we’ve spent at least GH¢ 25 million on the National Cathedral, which is one-thousandth [of the budget],” Ofori-Atta said on GTV.



As a Finance Minister, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Akufo-Addo government is not focused on just the economic benefits of the project but is committed to building “a righteous state in which the Lord promises.”