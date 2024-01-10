Exit of 18 incumbent MPs may significantly impact parliament - Minority deputy whip

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

The First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has said the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries may significantly impact Ghana's parliament, with 18 incumbent MPs opting not to seek re-election, citinewsroom.com reports.



He raised worries about the loss of institutional memory and expertise due to this.



Comparing the situation to the recent NDC primaries, where 18 MPs were ousted, Ibrahim expressed concern about the trend of experienced lawmakers exiting parliament.



He specifically highlighted the departure of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, trained by J.H. Mensah, as potentially diminishing parliament's capacity.



“The exit of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu... is it not going to have a negative impact on parliament? It will. As for representation, you will get somebody to represent you, but as for replacement, you cannot replace the institutional memory and capacity of the exiting MP, and that is how parliament is going to be negatively affected. We take you, invest in you, and throw you out,” Ibrahim said.



He further argued that the underutilization of experienced MPs by the government contributes to their decision to leave.



Citing examples like Joe Ghartey and Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Ahmed Ibrahim highlighted their wasted potential and lack of meaningful roles within the government.



“You see Joe Ghartey, you see Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, which post is he holding? Zero. Joe Ghartey, which post is he holding? Zero. I can mention the names of the seniors to you. Joe Ghartey was a former Attorney General and a former deputy speaker, but he is there, his party is not using him, so he sees himself as being underutilized. And do you think that when that happens, he will contest again? He will not.



“Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi was a law lecturer from Tech, he is here, they left him and took a first-timer as an Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General in those days. Anyimadu-Antwi is still there, a law lecturer, with 16 years in parliament,” he added.



Ibrahim urged the government to take proactive steps to retain experienced MPs and tap into their expertise.



He emphasized the importance of recognizing their contributions and offering them roles that utilize their skills and knowledge.



