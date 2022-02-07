Exhibit genuine sense of reconciliation as you return – UEW Council Chair to Avoke

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

The Council of the University of Education Winneba has reinstated Professor Mawutor Avoke as Vice-chancellor of the University following the judgment of the High Court.



The Council had earlier said it will respect the judgment of the court in full.



The chairman of the University’s council in a personal note to Professor Avoke urged him to genuinely pursue reconciliation as he returns.



In a statement dated February 2, 2022, Prof Avoke noted that he will resume duty as directed by the court with the aim to reconcile.



“Consequently, I genuinely expect that in the coming days, I will return to the office and perform all the duties that come with the office of Vice Chancellor for the next two years.



“Indeed, while I consider this judicial determination a total and final vindication of my position regarding the divisive issues that founded my removal from office, I am clear and certain in my mind that I will not boast over the outcome, no matter how reliving and joyous the judgment may seem,” he stated.



Prof Avoke promised to work in bringing unity to the institution.



“I draw firm and complete inspiration from Nelson Mandela, an African icon who once said, “Reconciliation does not mean forgetting or trying to bury the pain of conflict, but that reconciliation means working together to correct the legacy of past injustice.”



“Further, as a distinguished peacemaker, the late Mandela also once said:



“Forgiveness liberates the soul, it removes fear. That’s why it’s such a powerful weapon”.



“Instead, and with the help of the Almighty God, I intend to work every day with all the genuineness of heart, skill, and diligence at my disposal to ensure that complete and total reconciliation is done between me and all the persons who may seem to have been vanquished by today’s judicial determination.”







