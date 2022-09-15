Excessive sex can affect the eyes- Ophthalmologist

Health News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Medical Director and Ophthalmologist at the Dziram Eye Clinic, Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie, has revealed that excessive sex can affect the eyes.



When asked whether sex affects the eyes, he explained, “Yes it could affect it because in sex sometimes when you have orgasm your BP can go up so if you are ready against and you may have bleeding in the eyes.



"You have to be careful, you have to be easy. Yes, the enjoyment is in the orgasm but there are people who have had orgasms and they have had a stroke.



"Because when you have orgasm, your BP goes up actually. So if you already have BP and your BP not controlled and then you have orgasm,then it goes higher. And that one can lead to bleeding in the eyes and even stroke”.



He added that "ye,s you have to be careful because BP leads to bleeding in the eye. I mean I watched a movie where someone had an orgasm and then he passed out and that was the end of it.



"They could but I mean they have to. When you have BP you go to the hospital, they give you medication to control. Once it is controlled, there’s no problem.”



He, however, mentioned that the colour of the eyes does not determine whether or not it is infected.



“There is no normal colour just like the normal colour of human being. There is no normal colour. We all have different colours. So the colour of the eye does not actually show the eye. So your eyes can be green.



"If it’s not Glaucoma, the pressure is well, everything is fine. It’s better than someone whose eye is white and have Glaucoma and the back of the eye has problem. So the colour of the eye doesn’t matter, “he said on GTV’s breakfast show.