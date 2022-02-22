Excavator Operator, 28, jailed 8 years for defilement at Assin Fosu

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An excavator operator has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment by the Cape Coast Circuit Court 1 for defiling a 12 years old girl (name withheld) at Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central region.



The suspect, Nicholas Boakye, 28, also known as Kwame Antwi Boasiako was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before the judge, Her Honour Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo told the court that the complainant, who is the mother of the victim said the convict resides in the same town as the victim.



He explained that the victim usually begs the convict for money anytime she comes into contact with him, so on the 9th of February 2022, when the girl had gone out for a break from school, he took advantage and lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.



The prosecutor continued that the convict after the act gave the victim 5 cedis to buy eggs for herself.



A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Assin Fosu, where the convict was subsequently arrested.



The convict in his caution statement admitted the offence after he was charged with defilement, contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29.