Ex-police officer who allegedly shot his tenant over rent arrears remanded

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ejisu Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship K. B Frimpong has remanded an ex-police officer one week into police custody for allegedly shooting his tenant over rent arrears.



The suspect is to return to court on December 13, 2021.



The 37-year-old ex-police officer Prince Nyarko was arrested on Monday, December 6, 2021, for allegedly shooting his tenant over rent arrears.



The suspect was said to have fired two gunshots to ostensibly cause harm to his tenant after a scuffle between the two over unpaid rent.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim, after court proceedings, the investigator at the Criminal Investigation Department( CID) of the Ejisu Divisional Police Command, Mr. Anarfi said they are yet to officially charge the suspect.



He added that the case will be moved from the Magistrate on the next adjourned date court to a Circuit Court since the Magistrate Court lacks jurisdiction to try such cases.



He explained that the investigation team is now preparing a docket on the case and will officially charge the suspect and proceed to the trials after seeking advice from the Attorney Generals Office.