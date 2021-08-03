Ex-minister Malami Buwai dies

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Malami Buwai, a former Minister of Agriculture is dead. He died on Monday, August 2 after battling ill health.



Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle described his death as a monumental loss to the state.



In a tribute issued in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Matawalle described the late Buwai as one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.



“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator, and an astute elder statesman, Alhaji Malami Buwai,” the governor stated.



He described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par excellence.



According to him, the former minister had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara especially in assisting the needy, Daily Post said.



Matawalle prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late minister and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.



The late Buwai served as minister of agriculture under the regime of former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.