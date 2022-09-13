Ex-gratia: NPP man backs Mahama’s decision to review Constitution 

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei, has stated that Mahama’s decision to lead next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to review the 1992 Constitution is a step in the right direction.



The 2020 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, believes the incumbent Akufo-Addo-led government has derailed democratic gains made in Ghana.



Speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers recently , the former President assured that if the NDC is given the nod in 2024, the review process of the constitution which commenced during the period of late President Atta-Mills will continue.



“The next NDC government must commit to the implementation of the review of the 1992 Constitution, which was begun by President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory. This review should among others aim at reforming the judiciary and tackle head-on issues on ex-gratia payments and other matters of Article 71 emoluments.”



Article 71 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the determination of the salaries and allowances of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary paid from the Consolidated Fund would be determined by the President, on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by him and acting upon the advice of the Council of State.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei said there are many areas in the Constitution that need to be reviewed.



Citing the Council of State as an example, Amon Kotei expressed disappointment in the monies used to pay their ex-gratia.



“Some of them have worked in state agencies and have proceeded on pension. These people have taken salaries all their lives and they are still paid ex-gratia for advising the President. And they enjoy lots of benefits but when you talk about it people think you are jealous. We must stop at one point,” Amon Kotei told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim