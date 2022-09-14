Ex-gratia: Abronye hits back at Mahama again

Politics of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has responded to claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has denied him benefits and emoluments due him as a former President of Ghana.



In a recent interview with TV3, Mr Mahama stated that the current government has failed to honour several emoluments, such as payments for his travels, utilities, domestic staff, office accommodation, as well as his wholesale ex-gratia.



But in a statement responding to the former president, Abronye, who had earlier accused Mr Mahama of receiving in excess of GHC13 million in emoluments, has further accused the former president of becoming a “horrendous liar and a charlatan.”



According to Abronye, Mr Mahama’s confirmation that he has received his salary since 2017 is contrary to claims by an assistant to the former president in 2018.



On claims that he pays for his own travel expenses, Abronye, in his response to Mr Mahama, alluded to various correspondence between the office of the former president and the current administration indicating that the state in various instances, has footed the travel bills of the former president.



