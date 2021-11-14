Ex-convict standing trial for robbery arrested in another operation

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 14 November 2021

• Four robbers went on a robbery spree at Wa on Saturday dawn



• Two suspects arrested, one shot dead and another on the run



• One suspect is an ex-convict currently on bail for another robbery charge



Two persons including an ex-convict standing trial in different robbery case have been arrested by police for robbing and injuring two victims.



The Ghana Police Service says it arrested Musdeen Issahaku and Alhassan Musah. They are said to have been part of a gang of four who had gone on a robbery spree on Saturday dawn, November 13, 2021, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.



The suspects according to a police statement sighted by GhanaWeb stabbed two of their victims who were taken to the hospital and are currently responding to treatment.



According to the police “Another suspect, Osman Seidu while attacking some residents at Poyentanga with a weapon was shot dead.”



“Suspect Musdeen Issahaku is an ex-convict who is standing trial in another armed robbery case at Wa Circuit Court, where he is on court bail,” the statement added.



Police said they are currently on a manhunt for a third suspect who escaped arrest and are thus appealing to the general public to volunteer information that may lead to his arrest.



