Ex-convict jailed four years for stealing workout bicycle and ice chest

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Thomas Duke Ampofo, a 51-year-old mason, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court for stealing a workout bicycle and an ice chest.



This was after the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah had found Ampofo an ex-convict guilty on two charges namely: stealing and unlawful entry at the end of a trial.



Accused had earlier denied the two charges.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant Kwaku Ofori, a businessman resides at Adenta.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said the accused was a kleptomaniac and ex-convict who returned from Ankaful prison in July 2021 after having been convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment by an Adenta District Court.



Prosecution said on September 19, this year, at about 0120 hours, the accused was spotted with one workout bicycle valued at GH¢ 350.00 and an ice Chest valued at 300.00 at Adenta Lotteries Flat area by a security officer.



The prose4cution said when the accused was confronted over the items, he admitted having stolen them and took the security officer to the complainant’s house where he stole the items.



Prosecution said the accused was arrested and handed over to the Police.