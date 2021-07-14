Ex-convict jailed 18 years for robbery on GIMPA road

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Amasaman Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Enid Marfu – Sua has sentenced one Kwabena Ofori, a.k.a Bowobra an ex-convict to 18 years imprisonment for the offenses of conspiracy to commit a crime, and robbery.



Presenting his facts to the court, the Prosecutor, ASP Hanson Armah of the Amasaman Circuit Court disclosed that on the 2nd of July, 2021 at around 8:50 pm, one Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi of Limatha apartment at Atomic brought suspect Kwabena Ofori with a Lenovo laptop to the police station. It was observed that the suspect had fresh wounds on his body.



In his statement to the police, Rev. Amaris indicated that at about 7:15 pm that day, he was driving home from work through the Fiesta Royal stretch, when the suspect approached him at the GIMPA junction in the heavy traffic build-up and begged him for money.



Not knowing they were two, whilst his attention was on suspect Kwabena Ofori, his accomplish who is at large picked his Samsung note phone and Lenovo laptop at his blindside



Fortunately for him, a taxi driver behind him saw him in the act and raised an alarm. Immediately, suspects took to their heels but, luck, however, eluded them and with the assistance of other drivers in the traffic, they managed to arrest Kwabena Ofori with the Lenovo laptop while the other suspect managed to escape with the mobile phone.



In line with police practice, the suspect was rushed to the police hospital where he was treated and discharged.



The suspect was therefore processed for court and charged with the offense of conspiracy to commit a crime and subsequently committing the crime.



He pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him. He was therefore sentenced to 18 years imprisonment based on his own plea.