Ex-convict gets 5 years for inflicting cutlass wounds on brother

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: GNA

A 34-year-old man, who slashed his elder brother with a cutlass over their mother’s estate at Teshie, Accra, has been jailed for five years by the Circuit Court.



Anthony Kwabena Yeboah Twumasi, an ex-convict, was also ordered to pay GHc5,000 as compensation to his brother, Simon Niko Kotei, the complainant in the case.



Twumasi had pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing harm.



However, the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, found the accused guilty, and convicted him.



Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that Twumasi and Kotei resided at different locations at Teshie, in Accra.



The prosecution said there had been a misunderstanding between Twumasi and Kotei over the renting of a room in their mother’s house.



Chief Insp Atimbire said the situation persisted and on December 1, last year, the complainant went to the mother’s house together with a mason to renovate a vacant room.



The prosecution told the court that while the renovation was ongoing, Twumasi demanded the key to the door to the room, which was being renovated.



Chief Insp Atimbire said in the process, Twumasi inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainant’s thigh and shoulder.



The prosecution said the complainant, who bled profusely, was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where he was admitted.



Chief Insp Atimbire said the police issued a medical form to the victim to attend hospital and Twumasi was arrested.