Ex-convict appeals for support after serving 15 years jail term

Regional News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



An ex-convict from the Tamale Central Prison, Fuseini Musah Leseini, is appealing to the general public to support him start life afresh after serving a 15 years jail term.



Master Fuseini, who hails from Fufulso Junction, a community in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region was jailed in 2010 by the Tamale High Court for impregnating a minor in the community.



The ex-convict who spoke in an interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday, March 3, 2022, in Tamale, said whilst in prison, he learnt sewing and what he needs now is a sewing machine to make himself live an independent life and be able to sustain himself financially.



He, therefore, appeals to the general public to assist him to acquire the sewing machine, to enable him to benefit from the knowledge he acquired while serving the 15 years term.



He explained that as a former convict, the sewing machine would help him work to make an income, and would not depend solely on family members, or friends for survival.



"I thank God that I have been able to serve the term successfully. When I was in the prison, I knew I would be out one day, so I used the time I was there, to learn how to sew, and now that I am out, I need a sewing machine to help me start all over again," Musah said.



Master Musah who said he regrets messing up his life, advised the youth, especially young men to be careful with how they deal with girls, especially minors.



He also called on philanthropists and organisations that can support him financially, to come to his aid.



"If I get monetary support from philanthropists too I will take it because I just came out and I don't have anything now," he said



The former convict who described life in prison as hell also appealed to the authorities to work towards improving the living conditions in the various prisons.



Fuseini Musah Leseini was convicted on his own plea for impregnating a daughter of the Fufulsowura by the Tamale High Court in 2010 but was released in January this year.