Ex-RSM Jack Bebli, the police officer who carried out ‘the biggest robbery’ in Ghana

Ghana’s revolutionary era is marked by stories of wanton human rights abuses, arbitrary killings, and the rise of military and police officers who with impunity killed, robbed, and curtailed the fundamental rights of Ghanaians.



There is the story of the military generals who were killed at the shooting range in Teshie, and the unresolved murder of the three judges who were kidnapped and killed by members of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council, among others.



But one story, that has not gained many highlights over the years, is the alleged inhumane and cruel actions of one Alhaji Sheikh Shehu who was popularly known as Ex-Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Jack (Paul) Bebli.



Jack Bebli was a Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the defunct Commando (Panther) Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the 1980s and 90s era.



At the peak of his unpopular prowess, Jack Bebli earned the reputation as the man whose name and presence invoked fears in Accra residents.



Reports indicate that Jack Bebli was so powerful that he could organize a bunch of his police and military colleagues who would block the stretch from Kinbu school to the Fire service traffic light just to swindle persons plying the road of their belongings.



Owing to the fear and power of Jack Bebli and weapon-wielding servicemen, no man or car ever dared pass or challenge him and his team. His stature and demeanor alone are said to have sent shivers down to his victims, leaving them in constant fear, disarray, and even trauma.



Biggest road robbery in Ghana



Suspicions that ex-RSM Jack Bebli was running an armed robbery cartel were confirmed in 1999 when he and his gang of robbers were arrested for robbing a vehicle carting GH¢240 million worth of gold bars.



Details of the incident indicate that Jack Bebli and his seven accomplices were driving in a Peugeot Estate vehicle and a Nissan Urvan bus, waiting at the Yamoransa junction in the Central Region for the bullion van that was transporting the gold bars.



When the bullion van driven by one Asamoah passed by, the accused persons, armed with AK 47 rifles and dressed in military uniforms, followed it until they reached Abotsia, near Apam junction, on the Cape Coast-Accra Road.



At Abotsia, the Peugeot Estate crossed the convoy, assaulted those in the convoy and fired shots into the bullion van.



This scared those in the bullion van, leaving them to flee as if they knew nothing about the attack. The accused persons then entered the bullion van and made away with the gold bars.



They also seized two other vehicles belonging to GHACEM and Ashanti Goldfields Company and carried the gold bars in the one driven by Mprah to Accra.



They shared the booty amongst themselves and one Frimpong, who was fleeing with his share to Abidjan, was arrested at the Elubo border. Upon interrogation, Frimpong mentioned the others as his accomplices who were later picked up by officers.



After months of prosecution, Jack Bebli and five others were in July 2001 sentenced to 15 years in prison for the armed robbery offenses.



How Jack Bebli died



In May 2009, reports broke that Jack Bebli suffered a heart attack and died at the Nsawam Prison where he was serving his sentence.



