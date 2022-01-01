Ex-NPP MP Kofi Konadu Apraku relaunches presidential dream

Politics of Saturday, 1 January 2022

A former presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, is repositioning himself to relaunch his presidential ambition as the party prepares for the election of the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

So far, five stalwarts of the NPP have made their intentions known to lead the party as there have been lots of talks about who leads the NPP in the next election.



Familiar names like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Railway Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado, Joe Ghartey; Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko have all sprung up.



The freshest name to reappear in the race to take over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Apraku.



He is said to be strongly lacing his boot to contest the next NPP presidential primaries with his posters splashing various social media platforms delivering Christmas message to the NPP family wishing them safe in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called for unity of purpose and innovative ideas for the party to stay in power.



The dream of the former Minister becoming the New Patriotic Party flagbearer was dashed when he contested the 2016 NPP primaries but failed to make the mark.





He failed to amass enough votes needed to join the top five aspirants for the final selection process slated for October 18, 2014 after polling 10 and 13 votes respectively, when voting closed that Sunday.



Notably, two-time presidential candidate of the NPP Nana Akufo-Addo; former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; then second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey; former MP for Mampong; Francis Addai Nimoh and former Asuogyaman MP, Kofi Osei Ameyaw all crossed the first hurdle.



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku was first voted into parliament on January 7, 1997 to represent Offinso North Constituency.



During his 12 years in parliament, he served in several positions including; Ranking Member, Parliamentary Select Committee for Finance, Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Communications.



He also served as Shadow Minister of Finance and Economic Planning between 1997 – 2001 under the presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor.



In 2001, he was sworn in as Minister for Trade and Industry. He later went on to serve as Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD.



He later went on to African leadership in 2009 with his appointment as Chairman of the ECOWAS Independent Organ for Assessment of ECOWAS Structures.



He has since served on several positions in the ECOWAS including Deputy Coordinator of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Nigeria, Zonal Coordinator for the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Togo.