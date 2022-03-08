Ex-Manhyia North MP fears for NPP in 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency Collins Owusu Amankwah has spelled doom for the constituency due to what he describes as ‘ineptitude’ on the part of the incumbent Member of Parliament Akwasi Konadu, claiming it will impede development for the people.



According to the former MP, the “remarkable display” of lack of skills by Akwasi Konadu will delay developmental drive for the constituents.



Mr. Owusu Amankwah explained the incumbent MP lacks the skills to even lobby infrastructure for the constituency, hence his heavy reliance on projects initiated by his predecessors to brag.



Manhyia North Constituency is among several constituencies within the Ashanti Region faced with insurgencies as polling stations elections unfold.



In the Manhyia North Constituency, some contestants for the polling station elections were allegedly disqualified for forging documents, among other infractions.



Akwasi Konadu, in an interview on GhanAkoma, had blamed his predecessor, Collins Owusu Amankwah, for the recent electoral chaos in the constituency by instigating ‘vigilantes’ to disrupt the ongoing polling station elections within the Constituency.



However, speaking in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, March 8, Collins Owusu Amankwah, after discounting claims that he instigated ‘vigilantes’ to disrupts electoral processes, told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante in Akan language (Twi) that “I can tell you that Akwasi Konadu cannot even boast of a single major infrastructure, not even a single block can he show off because he is inept.”



The former Manhyia North lawmaker, who sounded disappointed with the performance of Akawsi Konadu, touted that “even now when you visit every community within Manhyia North, my projects are visible, from borehole to drainage system and roads but my MP is heading into the abyss because he cannot bring all hands on deck for a united force to fight for development for the good people within the constituency”.



Wrapping up the interview, the host of the show tried to reach Akwasi Konadu via phone to settle the dispute and douse the growing tension in Manhyia North but Mr. Owusu Amankwaa opted for out-of-radio studio settlement.