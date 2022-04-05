Ex-GACL MD's sack due to political victimization – Haruna Iddrisu alleges

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that the former Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Mr. Yaw Kwakwa suffered political victimization following his exit from office.



According to him, the embattled former MG of GACL insisted on the right thing to be done at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in relation to operations of the McDan Aviation but suffered for it.



The Minority Leader made this disclosure on the floor of Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022, while asking the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah whether he accepts that Mr. Kwakwa suffered political victimization.



“Yaw Kwakwa insisted that the right to be done, does the Minister accept that he suffered political victimization,” Mr. Iddrisu asked



But Mr. Ofori Asiamah quickly rejected the Minority Leader, when responding to his claim saying “Mr. Speaker, the Honorable Member has said that Yaw Kwakwa suffered political victimization, I reject it entirely.”



Meanwhile, the Board of GACL said Mr. Kwakwa was not sacked as was reported.



The GACL later granted Mac Dan the permit to operationalize the Private Jet at Terminal 1 at the KIA.



A letter signed by Mr. Kwakwa said “With Reference to our earlier letter referenced GACL/MD/FHS20/1/22on the above subject we wish to inform you that the GACL has delegated Terminal 1 to MacDan aviation for private jet operations.”