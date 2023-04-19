Ex Fomena NPP Chair joined Bawumia’s team because he needed GHC2m – Solomon Owusu

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

The former Fomena Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Nti, is in the news again, this time declaring his support for the Vice President’s campaign team.



Mr. Nti, in a news item that is circulating on various portals, claims he decided to leave Alan Kyerematen’s camp because Alan never came to the aid of Mr. Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong when they were in trouble or Mr. Dzamesi when the latter decided to contest the Ketu South seat.



Speaking on the phone to Kasapaonline.com, Solomon Owusu, who’s an aide to Alan Kyerematen, claims Chairman Akwasi Nti has never been part of the Alan 2024 project and that the only time Chairman Nti came close to inquiring about how to join the Alan campaign team was when he spoke to him, Solomon Owusu, somewhere on the 10th of August, 2022.



In the said conversation between himself and Chairman Nti, Mr. Owusu claims Chairman Nti told him he had gone for some loan at a microfinance in Bantama, and the interest rate was killing him, and so he needed some Ghc2 million to solve that problem. Mr. Owusu claims Chairman Nti, therefore, asked him whether Alan would give him such an amount to go and solve his problem.



“To emphasize the point, Chairman Nti was never part of the Alan team, and so now that he claims he has joined team Bawumia, it is safe to say that he has been able to mobilize the two million (Ghc2,000,000 ) from them, and so he must be happy,” Solomon Owusu added.



He further stated that Chairman Nti is not a credible person who should be taken seriously. A typical case in point, according to him, is when he mounted a spirited effort to get Chairman COKA elected as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, which bid failed woefully because of the lack of trust for characters like him that were campaigning for Chairman COKA.



Meanwhile, Mr. Owusu claims Chairman Benard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi, has decided to remain silent on the Vice President’s campaign team because of people like Kofi Nti.