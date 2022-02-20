Ewuraba Eesi reveals why she featured Nero X on her latest song 'The Grace'

Music of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Well celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Ewuraba Eesi has revealed why she featured secular artiste Nana Kwame Nkruamah Buabeng popularly known in the showbiz circle as Nero X on her latest hit song titled 'The Grace'.



According to the multiple award winning gospel minstrel, she has been following Nero X since he released his 2015 hit single titled 'Osey' and to her, the song (osey) is an "urban gospel" despite he (Nero X) being a secular musician.



She also asserted that Nero X is among the few Ghanaian musicians who initiated 'urban gospel' in the industry.



Ewuraba Eesi made this known in an interview with Nana Kojo Annan Nyankonton on Takoradi based Rok 98.7 FM during the 'Agro Beso' show monitored by Boga Ali Hashim News, when asked why she featured 'The Bornstar' on her song, she narrated " Nero X is one artiste I've been following his works for quite some time now, and If I'm not mistaken, he is one of the few guys (musicians) who started urban gospel when he dropped 'Osey'."



She continued "...when I decided to do 'the Grace, I carried out an evaluation on which artiste deems fit to feature on the project as the way I wanted it and upon consultation with management, they mentioned that Nero X will be good."



Explaining further, she stated " I want (this song) to touch the heart and souls of other people outside Christianity, so I saw the need to reaching out to certain class of people or certain calibre of people we so-called and termed as 'worldly people' and thus using somebody who does 'secular' music and through that the song would reach out to them '(i.e. worldly people)' and we will be able to win them for Christ."





Meanwhile, The song which was released few days ago, has garned over 15,000 views on YouTube and it is doing remarkably well on both online and in the traditional space.



You can stream Ewuraba Eesi 'The Grace' featuring Nero X across all the digital platforms worldwide.