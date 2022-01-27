You are here: HomeNews2022 01 27Article 1455187

Music of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Ewuraba Eesi releases stunning visuals for 'The Grace' featuring Nero X

Ghanaian musicians, Nero X and Ewuraba Eesi play videoGhanaian musicians, Nero X and Ewuraba Eesi

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Ewuraba Eesi has finally released the much-awaited and what is undoubtedly an ear-pleasing and powerful song titled ‘The Grace’ featuring Nero X along with the official video.

‘The Grace’ was produced by JakeBeatz and the video was shot by renowned music video director, Tyron.

The visuals have an amazing and befitting storyline that expresses the thought behind the lyrics of the song.

Ewuraba Eesi has carved a niche for herself as one of the best and well-celebrated musicians in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity.

She is famously known for songs like 'Aseda', 'Gyinapintsin', 'Perfect Love', 'Afehyiapa' among many others.

The song is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

