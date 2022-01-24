Ewuraba Eesi and Nero X to blow the minds of Ghanaians with new song 'The Grace'

Music of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Award-winning and well celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician Ewuraba Eesi gets fans hyped up as she is set to release another powerful song with popular highlife singer Nana Kwame Nkrumah Buabeng known in the showbiz circle as Nero X.



The 2021 Western female Gospel Artiste of the year made this known when she shared behind-the-scenes footage during the video shoot on her social media platforms.



In a viral video sighted by Bogaalihashim News, the two musicians were spotted together announcing the yet-to-be-released project which is titled 'The Grace' amid excitement and fun.



The anticipation for the song is high as fans of Ewuraba Eesi and Nero X are eager to hear the wonderful piece.



However, the song expected to be released along with the official music video on January 27, 2022, will be available across all digital streaming platforms worldwide.



The visual directed by renowned music video director, Tyron will be unveiled for viewing on Ewuraba Eesi's official youtube channel and various television stations across the country.



This beautiful collaboration will blow the minds of music lovers and certainly take over the airwaves.