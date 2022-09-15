Evidence on how Aisha Huang left Ghana emerges

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

The Ghana Immigration Service has given details about how Aisha Huang left the country.



According to a report by Ghaniantimes, her repatriation and notice of revocation of the permit were contained in a notice dated December 19, 2018.



The revocation order states, “You are hereby informed that in accordance with Sections 20(2) (a) of the Immigration Act 2000 Act 573, your permit to remain in Ghana has been revoked.



“You are therefore to leave Ghana immediately on the receipt of this notice.



“You are directed to stay out of the country until the Comptroller-General approves of your future re-entry into Ghana.”



The report adds that the revocation order was signed by the immigration boss, Kwame Asuah Takyi.



Meanwhile, an Immigration card dated December 17, 2018 issued from the Kotoka International Airport and sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that Aisha Huang was repatriated.



Per details of the card, Aisha left the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport on the said date, with passport number G39575625 which expired in January 13, 2022.



Her nationality was Chinese and occupation was - Businesswoman and her purpose on the Flight was stated as; “Repatriation to Guan-Ju China” as the final destination.



On the GIS Migration Card with the number ED16/6112610, her gender was stated as female with her details of her local telephone number as well.



Further evidence showed the flight details as: WCCRBX 2018-12 10712122357272 which also indicated that she indeed boarded the flight from the Kotoka International Airport with her seat occupied until her arrival in China.



Aisha Huang is facing trial in court following her rearrest.



She is facing two charges of mining without a license and sale of minerals without a license.



The court on September 14, 2022, denied Aisha Huang and 3 other accused persons bail.



She is expected to reappear on September 27, 2022.



