Everything will be okay – Majority Leader assures NPP MPs

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has accepted President Akufo-Addo's request for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude with some government businesses before acceding to their request to sack him.



It may be recalled that over 90 NPP MPs demanded that the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen be sacked for their inability to deal with current economic woes.



But in a meeting on Tuesday, the President asked that Ofori Atta be allowed to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also present the 2023 Budget Statement of government in November.



In a statement signed by Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the NPP MPs have agreed that Ofori Atta will stay “until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand will be acted upon.”



Speaking to the issue on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Majority leader said apart from the statement, responses from the Whatsapp platform of the Majority caucus also indicate that they have accepted to wait.



"I believe everything will be okay" he assured.



