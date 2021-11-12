Everything is different, there’s an emptiness since you left – Zanetor Rawlings

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

•Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of Former President Rawlings



•A remembrance mass was held to observe the day



•Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has stated that everything is different for the family now





Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has poured her heart out at the first the anniversary to mark the passing of her late father.



Reading a statement on behalf of the family at the remembrance mass ceremony of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, the MP said things have completely changed for the family since the demise of the ex-military officer.



Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, quoting a song sang by the Harmonius choir, said the demise of the former president has left “an emptiness” in the family.

“Tell me what does it look like in Heaven..is it peaceful like they say… does the sun shine bright forever...have your fears and pain gone away because hear on earth, it feels everything got us missing since you left and everything is different…there’s an emptiness,” she said.



The daughter of Former President Rawlings also expressed her gratitude to all Ghanaians and the international community for their show of support to the family in their difficult moment.



“we take this opportunity to thank all well-meaning Ghanaians for the outpouring of love and support when we lost our dear husband, father, grandfather and friend…the international community for its condolence as well as the ordinary citizens who shared their tribute,” she stated



Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020 at the Korle – Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 73.