‘Everything in this country is frustrating, what kind of hardship is this?' - Kwabena Marfo laments

Media personality Kwabena Marfo of Peace FM has voiced concerns over the prevailing hardships faced by Ghanaians due to rising prices and frustrating economic conditions in the country.



Speaking in a studio session on Neat FM’s Ghana Montie on May 18, 2023, Kwabena Marfo drew attention to the escalating costs of essential goods and services, emphasizing the impact on everyday life and the overall well-being of the average Ghanaians.



Expressing his dismay, the journalist highlighted the contradiction between claims of price reductions and the reality on the ground.



He pointed out that although transport fares were said to have been reduced, drivers were resisting the adjustment. In addition, he argued that while authorities proclaimed that the value of the Ghana Cedi had stabilized against the dollar, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) contradicted this by suggesting the Cedi's depreciation, resulting in increased electricity bills.



“Everything happening in this country is not good. They claimed they have reduced transport fares but drivers are saying that they won’t reduce them. they claimed the dollar has been stabilized meanwhile PURC is also saying different things that the Cedi is depreciating and as a result, light bills have been increased. What is this?



“What kind of frustration is this? Prices of bundles are also high…everything in this country is frustrating, and because of that a lot of men are having erectile dysfunction... Light bills have been increased, Bundles have been increased, Water Bills have been increased, food prices have been increased, everything in the country has been increased… What kind of hardship and life is this?” he lamented.







