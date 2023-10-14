Everyday People: How this 66-year-old man couldn’t become a Disc Jockey because his father married 4 wives

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

A trader residing and selling engine oil at Tema station in Accra has shared his story of how he couldn’t see his dream of becoming a Disc Jockey as a result of his father getting married to four women on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People programme.



Mr Jacob Sey, the 66-year-old man said growing up, his dream was to be a DJ but his parents, specifically his dad couldn’t afford to see him through school because he had other siblings from different mothers, hence making it difficult to receive help.



He tells GhanaWeb’s Victoria Kyei Baffour, “My father had a lot of wives. He married three women and gave birth to a lot of children. Even those before me, he couldn’t properly take care of them, including me and my other siblings.”



He added that his father married his mother after his first wife died and added two other women after his mother.



Sey says he still has in his custody some items he bought for his DJing and uses them once in a while.



He also narrated how he had always wanted to work as a security man but any time he tried to apply for the security job, he was told he was too old, and even the one time he got an offer, he was sacked because he went asking for salary payment.



“When I went searching for a job as a security, I was told I was too old so I can’t work for them. You see that storey-building there, I was working there as a security man but we were not being paid. So, I went to ask the manager why we were not being paid and he got angry and sacked me,” he disclosed.



The trader also said he married three wives but two of them divorced him because of financial difficulties.



Watch the full interview of Jacob Sey with GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour below:







