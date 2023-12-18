Everyday People: How the death of this man’s father crushed his dream of becoming a radio presenter

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The death of a loved one or a helper can ruin the future of a person's life, particularly when that person aspires to be prominent in society.



In this episode of GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People, the devastating impact of personal tragedy on the aspirations of a young man named Solomon has come to light.



Having harboured dreams of becoming a radio presenter, Solomon's hopes were dashed following the untimely death of his father.



Solomon, a vibrant and energetic young man, shared his story on the program, revealing that he completed his junior high school education in 2020, only to lose his father just two days after writing his final exam.



The sudden loss, he explained, marked the end of his dream of pursuing a career as a radio presenter, as he found himself without the necessary support.



"I completed school on Friday and then on Sunday, my father died so it made things quite slow and I decided to forget about education. I am the first born and my mother too is sick so she can't help me," he told GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour.



The young man went on to describe the challenges he faced in the aftermath of his father's death, highlighting how he often had to leave home in search of job opportunities to make ends meet.



When asked by the reporter how he was surviving, Solomon said, "Because I am a man, I don't consider a lot of things like where to sleep or bath. During the day, all I have to do is to look for a shopkeeper and keep my stuff with her then I go and hustle. If I have to bathe, I look for a place and do that and then come back for a dress to put on. Then at night, when the shops close, I look for a place and sleep. So that's how I have been surviving till now."



While Solomon has seemingly abandoned hope of returning to school, he explained that he would reconsider if help were to come his way.



Watch the full interview with Solomon here:







VKB/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.