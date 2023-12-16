‘Everybody has rights and must be protected’ - Old video of ‘Pro–LGBTQ+’ Sam George resurfaces online

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

An old video of popular anti-LGBTQI+ advocate and parliamentary for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George endorsing the rights of the members of LGBTQI+ community reemerges online. In the said video, the anti-LGBTQI activist stated that all humans have rights enshrined in the constituency.



While answering a question on his opinion on gay rights in Ghana, Sam George, then a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) explained that everybody has rights and their rights must be protected irrespective of their sexual orientation.



He explained, “This is the very last time I will speak about this matter and it is being pushed to suit a certain parochial political agenda. Irrespective of my personal opinion on homosexuality. The constitution remains supreme and the constitution of this country enjoins that everybody has rights and their rights must be protected. It is actually one of the preambles to the constitution of Ghana, the international declaration of human rights…”



He continued, “It doesn’t go ahead to break down if the human being is straight or gay.”



Sam George went on to express his concern over the substantial amount of time dedicated to discussing issues of LGBTQI+ when the country is challenged with power crisis, water supply issues and many others to talk about.



“We must pick issues which are of necessity to the Ghanaian people, the amount of time we have wasted talking about gay issues, when we have pertinent issues of power, we have petrol prices going up… look these are the things bordering the ordinary Ghanaian.



"And these are the things we must be discussing to have a consensus and find solutions to not. They (Ghanaians) don’t care if the president’s friends who published his book are gay, they want to have portable drinking water and stop talking about these petty issues that score people cheap political points.”



Currently, the MP for Ningo-Prampram along with some of his colleagues, submitted a private members bill to parliament titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill," also known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.



The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and has sparked further debate on the issue within the country.



Watch video here





Anti-Gay activist Sam George in 2015, what has changed?



No homo! pic.twitter.com/Aof7XMuw3J — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) December 16, 2023

