Every president, chief is a womanizer – Captain Smart alleges

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s morning show has disclosed that some of the basic lessons offered to the security detail of presidents is the appreciation that ‘presidents are stubborn’ and must be controlled.



Captain Smart claims security detail of high profile persons are given training on how to shield such persons from certain controversies, including their affairs with women.



He claimed on his show on Thursday, October 28, 2021, that it is a known secret that presidents, chiefs and other male politicians have multiple female partners.



Captain Smart mentioned the names of Ghana’s presidents under the fourth republic as persons who ‘liked women’.



He said that while this is an undeniable fact, it places much responsibility on persons close to the president to ensure that the public is kept in the dark about the activities of the president.



He mentioned the examples in the United States where some former presidents were caught in relationship scandals.



“Every president likes women. Every president under the sun likes women. Every chief is a womanizer. Every chief whether big or small likes women because we rule with women. It's part of the process. So if your husband is an MP and you hear that he has cheated on you, you can choose to stay or leave because he won’t change.



“Power thrives on women. This is the bitter truth. Every president likes women but those around him control him in order to prevent the first lady from getting heartbreak.



“Every president in the world is stubborn. We have been trained to understand this. If you ask the FBI and PPTs, you’ll be told that some former presidents of America were stubborn. Every president is a stubborn cat.



“All our former presidents were once stubborn cats. If you ask their protection team, you’ll be told. When you are handling a president, you need to be aware of that.



"When you are working with the president, you need to tailor him. Presidents like comfort, the reason they sometimes would want to stop by the roadside and buy something but security detail will warn that it is not safe,” he said.



