Every politician wants to become president – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Asiedu Nketia mute about plans for elected office



He says every politician aspires to be president



Asiedu Nketia says he will speak about ambitions in due course



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that it is the dream of every politician to occupy the highest office of the land.



Without expressly stating his political ambitions be it at the party or national level, he told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes in an interview on February 7, 2022, that he will make definitive pronouncements when the time was right.



“We are not there yet, we haven’t opened nominations,” he said when asked about upcoming polls in the party. He will not confirm whether he will contest for another term as General Secretary or make a bid for the Chairmanship.



He gave a similar response to a question about his presidential ambition, before adding: “If you are a politician, you always aspire to occupy the highest office of the land."



“So as a politician, if you ask me whether I want to occupy the highest office of the land, I will say, yes,” he added.



Even though his role as the scribe of the NDC for over a decade has been the most talked-about political role, Asiedu Nketia, popularly referred to as ‘General Mosquito,’ is a three-time Member of Parliament for Wenchi West between 1993 and 2005 when he started his tenure as NDC scribe till date.



He also held deputy ministerial portfolio – for Food and Agriculture - under the Jerry John Rawlings government.



