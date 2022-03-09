Every great man is a product of prophecy – Archbishop Salifu Amoako

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Salifu Amaoko highlights importance of prophetic ministry



IGP is a product of prophecy, says Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako



Owusu Bempah, Kumchacha other prophets honoured



The Founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has stressed the significance of prophecy in life, saying it is a means of reversing and forwarding eventualities.



According to the church leader, every living individual is a product of prophecy hence the need to regard the prophetic ministry.



“Prophecy has the power to reverse or forward eventualities. That is the reason why the devil seeks to subvert the prophetic ministry. In fact, if you are a person and there is no prophecy said about your life you are better off not being born.”



He related prophecy to greatness citing the case of Jesus Christ as an example saying “those who are products of prophecy become great. Even Jesus was conceived out of a prophecy.”



“He knew it, there was a prophetic word for him. He actually knew he was going to be elevated because someone had prophesied to him and it has come to pass. For the prophetic ministry it is what reveals the intent of God about mankind and a nation,” he added citing the current Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akufo-Dampare as another example.



The church founder made this statement when he and other pastors were honoured by Oman Channel for their works in the ministry.



Those who received the honour included the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah; prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha) of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International as well as Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako himself.



