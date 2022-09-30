Every day Akufo-Addo remains president, Ghana is in peril – Amoako Baah

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has lamented the state in which the country finds itself under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is concerned about the economic downturn that Ghana finds itself in, which effect he says could lead to a crash of the entire system.



In the midst of the challenges, he is worried that the president is not listening to counsel and is being allowed to run the country as he sees fit. That status quo he says mut change.



“You advise him, he doesn’t take it. There is nothing left for you to do but to be quiet and watch him.



“I have said it before and I would say it again, every single day this man remains as the president, the country is in peril, I will say it. I supported him wholeheartedly now I have seen the result and I can’t say otherwise,” he said in an interview on Jo FM, September 29.



He also tasked the citizenry to stand up and speak up about ongoings because the effect of a broken nation will be felt by all and sundry.



“It is our country, it belongs to all of us and it is about time we stand up and stop behaving as if the country belongs to the President and his friends and family and cronies and we are just guest workers in it.



“We are not. If we don’t speak up now. There will be nothing left, pretty much right now, nothing left,” he claimed.



Amoako Baah despite being a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has been very critical of the president and his government especially with their handling of the economy.



Rising cost of living, galloping inflation and a depreciating Ghana Cedi are some of the main pointers to the economic crisis that Ghanaians are putting up with.



The government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for a reported US$3 billion rescue facility to help stabilize the economy and reset it on the path of growth.



Government has partly blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the headwinds, insisting that all was being done to stem the tide.



