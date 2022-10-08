‘Every bomb, every bullet’ statement at UN - Ukraine thanks Akufo-Addo for support

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister has expressed his country's gratitude to Ghana for standing by them amid the Russian invasion that started in February this year.



Kuleba arrived in Accra on Wednesday, October 6 and departed on the 7th, with Ghana being the third stop of his African tour. He had earlier been to Senegal and Ivory Coast.



Whiles in Ghana, he delivered a message from President Volodymr Zelensky to his counterpart Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also held talks with Foreign Affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



It was during this meeting he revealed that Ukraine was grateful for Ghana's support through the current crisis, citing specifically a statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in Akufo-Addo's address in September.



He said Akufo-Addo's: “Every bullet and every bomb fired at Ukraine is felt in Africa,” statement was the clearest and the most eloquent statement, which reflected the global repercussions of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.



“We have to stop this war, we will by winning it, because we defend the right cause, the principle of sovereignty, the principle of territorial integrity of the nation,” he is quoted to have said in a Ghana News Agency report.



Kuleba also disclosed that aside boosting bilateral and especially trade relations between Accra and Kiev, Ukraine would soon be opening a full diplomatic mission in Accra.



In his address to the UNGA, Akufo-Addo insisted it was an invasion even though Moscow insists it was a military operation.



“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation.



“It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa.



“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa. The economic turmoil is global with inflation as the number one enemy this year,” he added.





