Every Ghanaian will be counted - Statistical Service assures

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Head of Publicity, Education, and Advocacy for the 2021 Census, Francis Nyarko Larbi, has assured Ghanaians that every person will be counted under the 2021 Population and Housing Census even though the exercise officially ended on Sunday, 11th July,2021.



According to him, the Service is working hard to capture all Ghanaians in the data collection.



Speaking on concerns raised by some Ghanaians that they had not be counted, Francis Nyarko Larbi explained on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ Show with Don Prah: “Counting is still ongoing so depending on where they are staying, that could be a reason why they have not been counted. We made known that 80 percent have been counted and 20 percent are yet to be counted. That is what the situation is. We are currently working hard to enumerate all the people who have been counted. We are devising strategies for all the remaining areas to be enumerated not only in Greater Accra but in other regions too”.



The Head of publicity has, however, encouraged people who have not yet been counted to call toll free number 0800426426.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced a seven-day mop-up in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.



The mop-up exercise will run from Monday July 12 to Sunday July 18.



The 2021 PHC, which commenced on Sunday, June 27, officially ended on Sunday July 11.



The 2021 PHC was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



